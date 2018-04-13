senate implores offa banks to resume operations

The Senate has implored banks that were affected by the last Thursday Offa robbery to resume operations in the town as soon as possible.

The Senate has urged the affected banks of the Offa robbery incident that occurred on April 5 to resume back operations in order not to cripple commercial activities in the town. The Senate made the call during its sitting on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Rafiu Ibrahim, a Senator from Kwara State, he said: “the Senate notes with dismay the deadly attack on five deposit money banks in Offa on the 5th of April 2018 in which nine policemen and nine others, including passersby lost their lives during the attack as confirmed by the Nigeria Police.”

“The deposit money banks include; Union Bank, Eco Bank, GTBank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Micro Finance Bank which suffered huge financial losses after the attack.”

“The Senate also notes that the robbers, numbering about 30 shattered bank buildings, blew up bank vaults with dynamite and explosives, terrorise workers, customers, passers-by within the vicinity and carted away a substantial amount of money.”

“The Senate is concerned that this is the fourth time in ten years that such organised attack will be carried out within the area, but this one was more severe.”

“The Senate is worried that if such attack is allowed to continue, it may lead to the closure of financial institutions in the town and this may cripple commercial activities.”