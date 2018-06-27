Senate Committee Chairman Criticizes CBN Over Non-participation at Cyber Security Conference

The Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber crimes, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, has chided the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for refusing to participate in the on-going 2018 legislative stakeholder conference on cyber security.

A visibly paranoid Buhari, argued that ignoring the conference despite several letters written to invite the apex bank shows that the apex bank is less concern with cyber threats and criminalities, which have led to the lost of billion of dollars.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria is the biggest financial institution in Nigeria. Unfortunately, they have shown that they are less concerned with the issues of cyber security by their refusal to reply our letters or even attend the legislative stakeholder conference on cyber security,” Buhari said while delivering his keynote address.

Expressing concerns over cyber attacks in Nigeria, Buhari noted that the conference will afford the Committee an opportunity to generate ideas for further legislation, admitting that Nigerians have the knowledge and capacity. But sadly, they are not being deployed rightly.