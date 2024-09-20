Securities And Exchange Commission Wants Govt Agencies To List On NGX

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it will encourage government agencies and state-owned firms to list on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.

Dr Emomotimi Agama, the SEC’s Director-General (D-G), said in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Thursday that listing the companies on the NGX will ensure the democratization of their operations.

Agama stated that the listing will help ensure inclusiveness and economic creation for citizens. He stated that the Commission would provide incentives to encourage the listing of as many state-owned firms as possible.

According to him, inclusion is crucial because it allows you to own your industry and country, and we all work together to create them. The D-G stated that the SEC was also working towards inclusivity through technology, adding that the use of technology would make the capital market more attractive, especially to the younger generation.

“That is why we encourage apps, we encourage fintech tools, and that is why we supported the inauguration of the electronic offering platform at the Nigerian exchange.

”We encourage everyone who wants to participate and is qualified to participate in this process, to turn around the way people see investing.

“We want investors to have a beautiful experience, to make it so easy for them that each time they feel like investing, it brings happiness to them.

”We will continue to do that through encouragement of technology, through education,” Agama said.

He said the Commission would ensure that bottlenecks usually experienced in process of investing in the market were removed to rejuvenate the country’s capital market.