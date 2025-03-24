SEC Warns: No Safe Haven For Capital Market Violators

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a stern warning to market operators, emphasizing that violators of capital market regulations will face strict enforcement measures. In a notice released on Sunday in Abuja, SEC Director-General Dr. Emomotimi Agama reiterated the commission’s commitment to investor protection and market integrity.

Agama stressed that unscrupulous operators would not go unpunished, citing the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2007 as the framework guiding securities regulation in Nigeria. He underscored the importance of ethical conduct, stating that market operators must meet the “fit and proper person” test, which ensures compliance with SEC’s regulatory standards.

“There is no hiding place for those who intend to defraud investors,” Agama stated. “Recent actions such as licence revocations and suspensions of errant operators are just the beginning. We will intensify efforts to root out misconduct and safeguard investors.”

He reaffirmed SEC’s stance that investor protection is a core priority, noting that transparency, compliance, and information disclosure are fundamental to the stability of the capital market.

Agama urged both existing and prospective market participants to work closely with the commission to foster a well-regulated and trustworthy investment environment.