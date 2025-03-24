InfraCredit Listing Boosts NASD, Elevates Market Cap To N1.95 Trillion

In a transformative move that promises to reshape Nigeria’s capital market, the NASD OTC Exchange Plc has just welcomed a remarkable addition: the listing of 15,255,079,725 shares of Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company (InfraCredit) at an impressive N2.43 per share.

This landmark transaction, valued at a staggering N37 billion, has catapulted NASD’s total market capitalisation to a new high of N1.95 trillion.

With this significant listing, NASD has once again solidified its position as a formidable player in the financial arena. But this isn’t just about numbers—it’s about creating a thriving ecosystem where capital, liquidity, and visibility meet.InfraCredit’s presence on the platform underscores NASD’s unwavering commitment to offering companies a robust platform for growth, investment, and innovation.

InfraCredit, a Triple-A-rated powerhouse, is spearheaded by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and GuarantCo, and its debut on the NASD Exchange is poised to send ripples through both the market and the investment landscape. This isn’t just another company listing; it’s a game-changer.

NASD’s Chief Executive Officer, Eguarekhide Longe, proudly heralded the inclusion of InfraCredit, emphasising the exchange’s remarkable ability to attract top-tier companies seeking to scale their operations.According to Longe, NASD is more than just a trading platform—it’s a hub of innovation where cutting-edge technology meets alternative financing solutions, creating a more accessible and efficient capital market.It’s a place where entrepreneurs no longer feel alienated by the traditional “glossy glass buildings” or the myth of inaccessible capital markets. At NASD, anyone with the right vision and drive can unlock new opportunities.

The significance of InfraCredit’s listing goes beyond just market metrics. InfraCredit is an enabler—its credit guarantees unlock long-term financing for pivotal infrastructure projects across various sectors such as agriculture, steel, renewable energy, housing, entertainment, and solid minerals.

It’s a company that’s literally building Nigeria’s future, and now, investors have a direct stake in that development. For NASD, the listing is a key milestone in its evolution as a bridge between the Nigerian capital market and the broader domestic economy. Despite its vast potential, Nigeria’s capital market currently represents just 17% of the nation’s GDP—far behind the likes of South Africa, where capital markets make up 333% of GDP.

NASD, however, is committed to changing this narrative. Through strategic listings like InfraCredit’s, it’s fostering a more dynamic and inclusive market, creating diversified investment opportunities, boosting liquidity, and offering greater flexibility for trading. For market analysts, the InfraCredit listing represents more than just a solid investment opportunity—it’s a step toward greater market sophistication and resilience.

It signals that Nigeria’s capital market is maturing, evolving, and becoming more attuned to the needs of both local and international investors. As NASD continues to innovate and grow, the InfraCredit listing is just one of many milestones on the horizon.

The platform’s dedication to fostering innovation, transparency, and accessibility is quickly establishing NASD as the go-to venue for companies seeking to elevate their market presence. And with InfraCredit on board, the future of Nigeria’s capital markets looks brighter than ever.