SEC Launches Survey To Assess Capital Market Technology In Nigeria

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a technology adoption assessment survey for registered capital market operators to enhance innovation and efficiency within the Nigerian capital market. In a circular issued on Wednesday, the SEC explained that the survey aims to evaluate the level of adoption of advanced technologies among Capital Market Operators (CMOs) in Nigeria.

The SEC instructed all registered operators to access the e-portal using their current credentials to complete the survey, which will run from May 5 to May 20, 2025.

Emomotimi Agama, Director-General of the SEC, recently emphasized the importance of technology in driving growth, improving transparency, operational efficiency, and market resilience in the capital market. He added that the SEC is committed to adapting its regulatory framework to support the evolving needs of the market.

Agama highlighted the SEC’s approach to innovation, which is based on three pillars: investor safety, market deepening, and problem-solving. He also mentioned the SEC’s Regulatory Incubation Programme, designed to support fintech startups in a controlled environment for one year while developing appropriate regulatory frameworks.

This initiative is part of the SEC’s broader strategy to foster innovation while ensuring market integrity and protecting investor interests.