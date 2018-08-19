Saraki Pays Tribute to Late Kofi Annan

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has described the late former Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Kofi Annan, as a quintessential African diplomat who bestrode the world stage with dignity, finesse, admirable restraint and wisdom.

Saraki, in a statement signed by his Media Adviser Yusuph Olaniyonu in Abuja on Saturday, said Annan was a diplomat’s diplomat and a citizen of the world.

According to him, the late diplomat dedicated his immense expertise, experience and energies to resolving some of the world’s most pressing problems and conflicts, including most recently, the Rohingya refugee crisis.

“Annan was an African avatar and God’s messenger of peace to the world. His demise is a huge loss to the international community and to humanity. Africa has indeed lost one of her best. He shall be sorely missed,” Saraki stated.

Annan’s death, Saraki further said, marked the end of a golden era in global politics and international relations.

“Late Annan deployed his vast capacities to tackle intractable global challenges ranging from hunger, conflict, epidemic and restoration of peace in war-torn countries.”

He noted that many developing nations benefitted immensely from the humanitarian efforts of the late Annan during his lifetime as he was able to raise the concerns and challenges confronting hitherto forgotten peoples and nations in the Assembly of world powers.

Saraki commiserated with the wife and children of the deceased, the government and people of Ghana, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), African Union (AU), the United Nations, international humanitarian organizations and the diplomatic community over the sad and irreparable loss.