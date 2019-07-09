Ronaldo Wants Juventus to Pay £75 million for Lukaku

Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has told the club’s board to sign £75million Manchester United striker, Romelu Lukaku, this summer.

According to Fox Sports, Ronaldo is keen on seeing the Belgium international play for the Serie A champions next season.

The newspaper is also reporting that Juventus’ new manager, Maurizio Sarri is keen on improving his options in attack this summer since striker Mario Mandzukic is growing old and Lukaku could be a perfect replacement for the former Bayern Munich star.

Newsmen had reported that Lukaku has already made it clear that he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The former Chelsea and Everton attacker has been heavily linked with Inter Milan and Juventus.

The 26-year-old joined Man United from Everton in 2017.

He scored 12 Premier League goals in 32 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side last season.

Source: Nigerian NewsDirect