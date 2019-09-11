Ronaldo Makes History, Scores 4 Goals against Lithuania

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make history. He does it at club level and also with his country. In his last recital, against Lithuania, he scored a ‘poker’ of goals to raise the number with his selection to 93 and track the pass to the final phase of the 2020 Euro Cup, where Portugal must defend its reign.

With these four goals, he is the only European footballer who passes 90 points at the national team level. Ferenc Puskas, who already dethroned, stayed at 84.

And on the horizon, the world record, in possession of an already retired player, the Iranian Ali Daei, who stopped the score at 109. Cristiano has only 16 goals left to catch him

The 93 are not just one more figure. The context is also important, because of all of them, 75 have been in official matches and only 18 in friendly matches. And 83 goals have been played and only 10 penalties.

In addition, those 93 goals have been distributed among 40 different countries. In his country, he doubles the third historical top scorer, who is Pauleta with 46 goals and almost the second, Eusebio (52).

The ‘poker’ scored in Lithuania is the 54th time that he scores three goals or more in his career, and the eighth with Portugal , with which he has made two ‘poker’ (the other was against Andorra in October 2016 in the phase of qualification for the World Cup in Russia).

In total it is the tenth time he scores four goals in a match. To further understand its dimension: Messi adds six and all with Barcelona.

Interestingly, the Juventus player, who had not yet scored in this phase, is now the top scorer in the qualifying stages for the Euro Cup with 25 goals (in 30 shocks), two more than the Irishman Robbie Keane.

He does not stay there, because he is also the top scorer in the history of the European Cups, with nine goals , tied with Platini and the qualifying stages for the World Cup, with 30 in 38 games .

In addition, he has three goals in the Nations League, seven in World Cups and two in the Confederations Cup.

Of course, all these numbers are the icing on his two great moments with Portugal: the Eurocup achieved in France 2016 and the first Nations League this year. Where is your limit?

