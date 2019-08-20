Ronaldo Admits Paying $375,000 to Rape Accuser

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has admitted he paid his rape accuser Kathryn Mayorga the sum of $375,000 to settle the claim in 2010, TMZ reports.

The American model claimed Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009, but Ronaldo strongly denies the claims.

Las Vegas authorities announced last month, that there was not enough evidence to bring criminal charges against the footballer.

Mayorga is pressing ahead with a civil case, but Ronaldo’s lawyers want to have it thrown out.

According to them, the claim was already settled with a payoff and confidentiality agreement in 2010.

In newly filed court documents, Ronaldo’s camp is said to acknowledge the $375,000 figure. They insist the payment was not an admission of guilt, but merely an effort to keep the story from public attention.

Mayorga’s lawyers now want the agreement thrown out.

Source: Nigerian NewsDirect