Rihanna Graces Cover of Interview Magazine, Speaks on Next Album

Rihanna is the cover star for Interview Magazine‘s latest issue and for the cover story, she spoke to actress Sarah Paulson on her upcoming album, building an empire and a whole lot more.

The superstar singer and business mogul revealed that she’s a shy girl and quite a prayerful one too.

“People don’t know that I’m shy…. I’m so shy I don’t even want you to know I’m shy,” she said.

“I always want to start my day with a little devotion. I buy these devotion books and they’re dated, so you just pull up the date and that devotion is for that day,” she told Paulson.

On building an empire and her music career…

I had one dream and that was for my music to be heard all over the world. I didn’t even think about the fame part, and then that came, and I was like, “Oh, shoot.

Do I really want to do this?” But the thing that keeps me alive and passionate is being creative.

With every business outlet, I’m making something from a vision to a reality, and that’s the thing I really enjoy. Music had led me to these other outlets, and to things that I genuinely love. My mom pretty much worked in the beauty and perfume industry for a long time—she did makeup for people and was a makeup artist—so I always loved that.

On her album delay…

I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out. Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all.

It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, “Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.”