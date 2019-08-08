RevolutionNow protest: NLC Asks FG to Release Omoyele Sowore

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to release Mr Omoyele Sowore and 26 other protesters arrested on account of the #RevolutionNow protest on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 elections was arrested in the early hours of Saturday by operatives of the Department of State Services in Lagos.

The protests held on Aug. 5 in some states of the federation, with security agencies arresting some protesters.

While Sowore was moved to Abuja on Sunday and currently being detained in the custody of the DSS, 26 other protesters have been arraigned in a Lagos court.

NLC General Secretary, Dr Peter Ozo-Eson in a statement on Wednesday said the right to peaceful protests, assembly and association is fully guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under sections 39 and 40.

According to him, the NLC view the violent attack on the peaceful protesters by security forces as a total violation of their fundamental rights as guaranteed by the constitution.

“Besides, peaceful protests against perceived anti-people government policies is one of the critical fundamental rights that expands the entrenchment and growth of democracy.

“Sowore and other protesters were not carrying arms against the state and we therefore demand their immediate release unconditionally.”

Source: NAN