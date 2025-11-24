Politicians Behind Banditry In Nigeria, Says Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on South East Development Commission, has alleged that bandits operating in Nigeria are mercenaries brought into the country by politicians. He made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, amid growing concerns over rising insecurity across the nation.

Nigeria has witnessed a surge in violent criminal activities in recent years, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and attacks on rural communities, with several states in the North and parts of the South East reporting high incidences of banditry. Security analysts have frequently warned that political and economic interests can sometimes influence the activities of armed groups, complicating government efforts to restore peace.

Kalu claimed the violence is politically motivated, saying, “People are being killed in Nigeria… all is about politics. These people (bandits) are partially mercenaries brought by politicians… they are centred to destabilise the president who is ready to revamp our economy.”

When asked if President Bola Tinubu was aware of these claims, Kalu said, “Tinubu is the president of Nigeria. He has a lot of information around him. As a citizen of this country, I’m aware that people are sponsoring these bandits to destabilise Nigeria, but we are equal to the task. The Federal Government will challenge them.”

Kalu’s comments come as Nigerians continue to express frustration over repeated security breaches and question the effectiveness of current government strategies in tackling armed criminal networks. Observers say addressing the root causes, including political manipulation and local grievances, will be critical to ensuring long-term stability.