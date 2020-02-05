Reps Meet Service Chiefs, IGP Behind Closed Doors

The House of Representatives is currently meeting with the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Idris, behind closed doors over the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The House had on resumption from the Christmas break unanimously condemned the alarming rate of insecurity in the country and summoned all the Service Chiefs and the IGP for interface over the development.

The House also called on President Mohamadu Buhari to immediately relieve the Service Chiefs and the IGP of their duties for not living up to expectations of their offices.

The relevant House Committees meeting with the IGP and Service Chiefs included the Army, Navy, Air Force, Defence, and Interior.

Source: THISDAY