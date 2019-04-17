Renmoney’s Hackathon Ends With Team Ren Excalibur Victorious

Renmoney, one of Nigeria’s leading fintech companies, just concluded a hackathon to improve customer experience. The hackathon titled <ren:novate/> – short for Renmoney Innovates – began on Friday, April 12, and ended with demos and final pitches on Sunday, April 14. Six teams led by experienced mentors were tasked with leveraging business intelligence, data science and information technology to improve the customer experience across all touch points.

Mr. Sam Okojie, the Managing Director of Payment Systems at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) opened the event and encouraged participants to think innovatively to create world class solutions.

After 48 hours of ideating and building solutions, team Ren Excalibur, who came up with fantastic solutions to improve the Fixed Deposit customer experience, were declared winners of <ren:novate/> 2019. Members of team Ren Excalibur included Femi Ogunyiola, Olawale Dosunmu, Folashade Olufe, Tosin Lawani, Obinna Ukpabi and Olumuyiwa Abolaji, with Dumebi Okwechime, Renmoney’s Chief Decision Scientist, as their mentor. Team Ren Excalibur went home with prizes as well as a place on a Digital Transformation course at the University of Virginia, USA.

The event was attended by finance and technology leaders, including; Akeem Lawal – Deputy Managing Director, Interswitch Group; Adedeji Owole – Founder, Open Banking Nigeria; Damilola Jegede – CEO, SwipeMAX; Enyioma Anaba – Group Head of Brands, Interswitch; Abiodun Osoba – Agile, Nigeria amongst others.

Oluwatobi Boshoro, CEO of Renmoney, was excited about the level of innovative thinking on display. She said: “We understand that the next big thing for our business will come from all the great minds we have in here. We’re always excited to get fresh ideas that improve our service delivery and create more convenient solutions for our customers.”

The hackathon was a collaborative effort between Renmoney and its partners including; SwipeMAX, Visa, Paystack and TeamApt.