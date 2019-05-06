Renmoney Wins Fintech Award for Innovation in Lending

Renmoney, a leading fintech lending company, recently won the award for ‘Innovation in Lending’ at the 2019 edition of the Nigerian Fintech Awards.

The award ceremony was the highpoint of the Lagos Fintech Week conference which was held from April 23 to 25, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos. The theme of the 2019 edition of the Lagos Fintech Week was ‘Fintech: Exploring the Huge Opportunities’. The event featured various panel sessions with big players in the Nigerian fintech space.

Oluwatobi Boshoro, Renmoney’s CEO, who was on the Lendtech Leaders Panel at the conference said, “The award is an affirmation of Renmoney’s efforts to continuously seek innovative ways of serving its customers. One of Renmoney’s values is innovation and that is why we leverage on technology in creative ways to ensure we continually meet the expectations of our customers. This award is a testament to the creative and innovative work that everyone on the Renmoney team is doing to ensure that our customers are well served.”

Dumebi Okwechime, Renmoney’s Chief Decision Scientist, was also present at the conference as the moderator for the ‘Big Data’ panel session. The panelists explored how big data can play an essential role in the evolution of fintech.