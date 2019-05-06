Avengers Endgame Breaks Titanic’s $2.12 Billion Box Office Record

After just 12 days in theaters worldwide, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ has surpassed the 21-year global box office record of $2.128 billion held by Titanic.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that according to box office reports, the Marvel flick has become the second-highest grossing film in the world, with an estimated $2.189 billion.

This record was cemeneted by the $619.7 million it has grossed domestically, which also eclipsed the $600.8 million ‘Titanic’ grossed in its initial theatrical run after opening in December 1997.

The historical-romantic epic ‘Titanic’ also grossed an additional $58.6 million in re-releases in 2012 and 2017 which was noted by box office sales records.

Reports also show that ‘Avengers’ has rapidly become the one of the highest grossing films ever in China, with an astonishing $545.8 million since it opened there on April 24.

The movie broke every possible box office record when it debuted with $1.22 billion worldwide, including $357 million domestically.

The film has since eased off that blistering pace in the US and Canada, however, earning an estimated $145.8 million over its second weekend.

These figures fell a little short and could not quite pass the $149.2 million second weekend record set by ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ over the Christmas holiday in 2015.

When factoring in ticket price inflation, Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ still has some ground to cover.

On the Box Office Mojo’s chart of inflation adjusted grosses, the best (if imperfect) measure of a film’s overall popularity with domestic audiences, Endgame ranks as roughly the 42nd highest grossing film of all time.

By comparison, when adjusting for inflation, Titanic grossed roughly $1.16 billion in theaters in the US and Canada in its initial release.

Due to varying ticket price inflation rates and unreliable record keeping, it is virtually impossible to reasonably adjust for box office inflation worldwide.

However, fans worldwide are hoping the movie breaks ‘Avatar’s box office records of $2.788 which it made from Dec. 2009 through Feb. 2010.

Source