Rejection Of Maritime University Bill Will Amount To Another Violence, Says RNDA

The Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) in conjunction with nine other militant groups in the Niger Delta Region on Monday rejected in its entirety the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the bill establishing the Nigeria Maritime University Okerenkoko into law adding its refusal will surely amount to other violent activities in the creeks of the Niger Delta.

In a statement signed by the leader of the group Major General Johnmark Ezon-ebi and made available to newsmen, the group said whatever clause that has prompted the refusal of signing the bill into law should be reconsidered for the interest of peace, fairness, equity and justice.

The statement read in part ”Whatever clause that made him not to sign the bill into law can be amended as every law is still subject to amendment and Mr President should not use whatever clauses observed in the bill to deny the people of the Niger Delta region.

“The refusal of Mr President to Sign the bill establishing the Nigeria Maritime University Okerenkoko is already causing tension in the region and if not properly managed by the presidency for Mr President to have a rethink to revisit the singing of the bill, it will amount to other violent activities in the Creek.

“This same National Assembly recently gave the North East Development Commission bill and Mr President signed it into law without observing any clause and the bill has just been passed into law and billions of naira has already been approved for the Commission to be funded by the proceeds of our crude oil monies from the creek of Niger Delta.

“Mr President should not treat the issue of marine time university Okerenkoko with disdain and hatred and Mr President should have a rethink for the overall interest of Niger Delta people because the development of the Niger Delta region is our number one priority.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was passionate about the development of the Niger Delta region, he should further demonstrate this by signing the bill into law.

“We call on elders, leaders and genuine agitating militant groups of the region to remain calm. His refusal would not lead to the closure of the University.

“All stakeholders in the region should urgently meet with President Buhari in other to enable him have a rethink and give the bill a second thought to resolve any ambiguities contained in the bill and sign it into law.

“We appeal to all well-meaning genuine agitating militant groups and sons and daughters to remain calm as leaders of the region have concluded arrangements to meet with Mr President to enable him have a rethink and sign the bill into law as soon as possible

“The reason for the President’s refusal to sign the bill has not be adduced but stressed that according to findings it was due to some certain ambiguous sections in the bill which the Presidency was said not be comfortable with.

“Youths of the region should not be used by greedy self -centered corrupt politicians in the region whose stock in trade is to see violence and destruction of oil facilities in the creek in order to make money. The statement read.

Source: New Telegraph