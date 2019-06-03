Flying Eagles Crash out of U-20 FIFA World Cup

Flying Eagles Crash out of U-20 FIFA World Cup

June 4, 2019
Nigeria’s run at the U-20 FIFA World Cup is over.

The Flying Eagles fell 2-1 to the Young Lions of Senegal in a cold Monday night in Lodz.

Nigeria initially showed promise, but very poor ball play and a very blunt attack have come back to hunt them.

It was worsened by an injury to Maxwell Effiom on 32 minutes – with Yira Sor taking his place.

He could have been a hero less than a minute later as he went one-on-one with Senegalese keeper Dialy Ndiaye but totally fluffed his chance.

Sor would live to regret that miss, as Amadou Sagna finished off a flowing Senegalese attack when he slotted past a very poor Olawale Oremade 4 minutes later.

It was 2-0 on 47 minutes as another massive blunder by keeper Oremade from a cross allowed Niane to tuck into an empty net.

Fight back

Nigeria came back firing all cylinders in the second half and  got a goal back on 50 minutes as Okon Aniekeme flicked a free kick taken by the impressive Success Makanjuola.

Despite some impressive build-up play, it was not to be as poor finishing – a serious flaw that trailed the Flying Eagles at the AFCON tournament in Niger earlier this year – proved the folly.

