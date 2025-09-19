Real Madrid Seek To Maintain Perfect Start Against Resilient Espanyol

Real Madrid will look to preserve their flawless start to the La Liga season when they welcome Espanyol to the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday, with both sides arriving in fine form.

Xabi Alonso’s reign in Madrid has begun with momentum and purpose. Los Blancos are the only side to have won all four of their league fixtures so far, and they extended that run into Europe with a hard-fought Champions League victory over Marseille in midweek.

Espanyol, however, have emerged as one of the division’s early surprises. The Catalan club remain unbeaten after four matches and sit third in the table with 10 points—level with Barcelona and just two behind Madrid. Yet history does not favour them: they have not won at the Bernabéu since 1996.

Alonso, who has spoken repeatedly about the team’s growth under his stewardship, insists the project is still in its infancy.

“We’re growing, and the players are getting a sense of purpose,” the Spaniard said. “We’re on the right track. And how we’ll be in three months’ time will be better than what we are now.”

Madrid have had to dig deep in recent matches, playing with 10 men for over an hour against Real Sociedad and again against Marseille after Dani Carvajal was dismissed. Even so, resilience and depth have carried them through.

The coach is expected to rotate his squad this weekend, emphasising his intention to keep all players engaged. Vinícius Júnior, who started on the bench in midweek, could return to the XI, while Kylian Mbappé—already with four league goals and 50 in total for Madrid since his 2024 arrival—remains central to the attack.

Injury concerns persist, with Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out through a hamstring problem. But there is optimism that Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga, both on the bench against Marseille, may be fit enough for minutes.

Espanyol forward Javi Puado believes his side can rise to the challenge despite Madrid’s form and pedigree.

“Madrid are a very difficult team, especially at their stadium, but last season we beat them in ours,” Puado said. “We’re not getting carried away—it’s early—but if we’ve done well so far, it means we can continue doing well.”

Elsewhere, Barcelona will aim to keep the pressure on their rivals when they face Getafe on Sunday night at their temporary Johan Cruyff Stadium, as renovations continue at the Camp Nou.

Player to Watch

Rafa Mir (Elche): The promoted side’s striker has three goals this season and will look to add more against fellow newcomers Oviedo.

Key Stats

0 – Barcelona have never lost at home to Getafe in 23 league meetings.

63 – Alavés have committed the most fouls in La Liga so far.

345 – Barcelona’s Pedri leads the division in completed passes.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Friday

Real Betis v Real Sociedad (1900)

Saturday

Girona v Levante (1200)

Real Madrid v Espanyol (1415)

Villarreal v Osasuna, Alavés v Sevilla (both 1630)

Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (1900)

Sunday

Rayo Vallecano v Celta Vigo (1200)

Mallorca v Atlético Madrid (1415)

Elche v Oviedo (1630)

Barcelona v Getafe (1900)