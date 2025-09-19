Benue Stakeholders Call for Jobs, Infrastructure to Tackle Insecurity

Stakeholders in Benue State have identified job creation and infrastructural development as urgent remedies to the state’s worsening insecurity, warning that neglecting these areas will continue to fuel violence and underdevelopment.

They made the call in Abuja at the official unveiling of the Benue State 2027 Roadmap, a civic initiative designed to chart a new course for security, youth employment, industrial growth, and political leadership in the state.

The event was organised by Markolima Consultancy Academy (MACA) in partnership with the Nigerian Good Governance Initiative (NGGI) and chaired by Chief Terlumun Akputu, Executive Director of FHA Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

In his opening remarks, Dr Timothy Aikyor, Chairman of the Roadmap’s Central Planning Committee, described the blueprint as “innovative and timely.” He said the initiative was conceived to entrench democratic values, foster dialogue, and enhance citizen engagement.

According to him, the Roadmap will run in three phases: the current unveiling; a dedicated dialogue on the controversial gubernatorial zoning debate (November 2025–March 2026); and a governorship debate in 2026 once parties have nominated their candidates.

Dr Simon Ater, a technology expert and governance advocate, drew strong applause with his candid warning that insecurity in Benue has roots in neglect of the youth and insider complicity.

“We need to know who the insiders are inviting criminals to destroy our state,” he said. “No society can be plagued by this level of insecurity without internal sabotage.”

Ater argued that sustainable jobs and functioning infrastructure were essential to reversing the trend.

“We have to build industries to keep young people engaged. Farmers cannot move their produce from the villages to the cities because of poor roads. The economy is stagnant, and when nothing works, insecurity thrives,” he noted.

Prof Zachary Gundu, in a hard-hitting lecture on Insecurity and Political Leadership in Benue State, linked the state’s persistent crises to weak leadership and internal divisions. His presentation, backed by data and illustrations, sparked a lively exchange among panelists, including Dr Jeffrey Kuraun, Surveyor Godwin Tyoachimin, Prof Dennis Ityavyar, and Dr Tersoo Loko.

The unveiling also featured endorsement clips from key figures such as former Attorney-General Michael Kaase Aondoakaa (SAN), Hon. Terseer Ugbor, and Engr. Nick Wende, all pledging support for the initiative.

But it was Ater’s forceful call for youth-centred leadership, industrial expansion, and security reform that resonated most strongly, positioning him as a leading voice in the push for a more secure and prosperous Benue.

As the forum closed, participants agreed that the Benue 2027 Roadmap had not only created a rare platform for candid debate but also signalled clear priorities for building a united, economically vibrant, and safer Benue ahead of the 2027 elections.