Joshua Set For Historic Nigeria Fight In 2026

Anthony Joshua is poised to realise a long-cherished ambition of fighting on Nigerian soil, with plans underway to stage a blockbuster bout in early 2026.

The development was confirmed by Dr Ezekiel Adamu, Chief Executive of Balmoral Group, who revealed that discussions with Joshua’s camp have been positive and advanced. The British-Nigerian heavyweight has often spoken of his desire to fight in his ancestral homeland before retirement, a dream promoters now hope to turn into reality.

Adamu, who is also spearheading Nigeria’s “Chaos in the Ring” boxing showcase scheduled for October 1 in Lagos, told The Ring magazine that Abuja’s 50,000-capacity stadium has been earmarked for the homecoming contest.

“Joshua has always said that before he ends his career, he wants to fight in Nigeria, and we are going to make that fight happen,” Adamu said. “I spoke with him, I spoke with his team, and they already said to me, ‘If we had an offer from Nigeria, it’s a match made in heaven.’”

The promoter added that the 2026 spectacle would be framed as an all-African affair, with potential opponents including France’s Tony Yoka, Congo’s Martin Bakole, and Deontay Wilder, who also has Nigerian heritage.

Adamu dismissed speculation that Ghana could host the fight. “I heard rumours about Joshua fighting in Ghana, and I laughed it off because, for me, where is the story in there? Joshua is Nigerian. Nigeria is the biggest market—it’s a no-brainer,” he declared.

Joshua, who was born in Watford but spent part of his childhood in Nigeria, has never hidden his affection for his roots. He carries a tattoo of Nigeria’s map on his right shoulder and often references his heritage.

Adamu believes Nigeria not only has the capacity to stage the fight but could emerge as a global boxing hub. “We’ve got the population, we’ve got the infrastructure, and we’ve got the technical know-how. October 1 is just a sneak peek. This is really just a showcase of what Nigeria is about and what we can make happen,” he said.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has previously floated the idea of the two-time heavyweight champion fighting in Africa, but this marks the most concrete step toward turning that vision into reality.

If finalised, the 2026 bout will be a historic milestone for Nigerian sport and a defining moment for African boxing, with the potential to open doors for more high-profile contests on the continent.