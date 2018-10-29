Real Madrid Fires Lopetegui after 5 Months

Real Madrid have given their coach Julen Lopetegui the boot, less than five months after he was hired to replace Zinedine Zidane.

He will be replaced by Santiago Solaris, who coaches Madrid’s junior team.

The firing of the former Spanish coach was speculated ahead of the meeting today of Madrid C.F. board of directors, in the wake of the 5-1 humiliation suffered by the European champions in the hands of Barcelona on Sunday.

The board said it decided to terminate Lopetegui, in a statement published on the club’s website.

“This decision, which was taken with the utmost responsibility, seeks to bring about a turnaround in the first-team’s fortunes at a time when all of this season’s targets are still achievable.

“The board considers there to be a large disparity between the quality within the Real Madrid squad, which boasts eight nominees for the next Ballon d’Or award – an unprecedented number in the club’s history – and the team’s results to date.

“The club places on record its thanks to Julen Lopetegui and all of his coaching staff for their efforts and work and wishes them all the best in their future careers.

“Santiago Solari will take temporary charge of the team, assuming his role as first-team coach from tomorrow, Tuesday.”