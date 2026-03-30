Real Forte Estate unveils Phase II of “The Glade” in Abuja

KEY POINTS

Real Forte Estate Ltd. has officially launched the second phase of The Glade, a residential development located in the high-growth Idu Sabo area of Abuja.

The expansion follows the success of Phase I, which CEO Ayobami Folarin claims generated over 200% returns for early-stage investors.

Phase II offers a variety of housing plots, including terrace, semi-detached, and fully detached options, with flexible payment structures to improve accessibility.

The development is strategically positioned near major infrastructure projects, including the Inner Northern Expressway and the Karimo–Lifecamp road links.

MAIN STORY

Real Estate investment in the Federal Capital Territory is pushing further into emerging corridors as demand for suburban housing spikes.

Real Forte Estate Ltd. is capitalizing on this trend by doubling down on its Idu Sabo footprint.

According to CEO Ayobami Folarin, the launch of The Glade Phase II was necessitated by a “sold-out” first phase and a growing waitlist of investors looking to replicate the triple-digit returns seen in 2024–2025.

The project is designed as a self-sustaining community rather than just a housing block. Planned features include internal road networks, dedicated parking, sports facilities, and community centers.

By focusing on the Idu Sabo axis, the firm is betting on the “Infrastructure Effect,” where government-led road projects like the Inner Northern Expressway serve as catalysts for rapid property value appreciation. This project is part of a broader portfolio that includes active developments in Apo Tafyi, Karasana, and Sabon Lugbe.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge for new developments in Abuja’s outskirts is “Infrastructure Lag.” While the developer promises a modern lifestyle, the actual value of the investment depends heavily on the “Completion Timeline” of external government roads. If the Inner Northern Expressway or Karimo links face delays, the “Accessibility Gap” could temporarily dampen the 200% return projections. To resolve this, Real Forte is emphasizing “Strategic Land Banking,” securing plots in areas where government work has already commenced, thereby reducing the risk for homeowners and institutional investors.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The launch of the second phase seeks to expand housing and investment opportunities in the rapidly developing corridor,” stated Ayobami Folarin, CEO of Real Forte Estate .

. “Phase I has yielded over 200 per cent returns for early investors,” Folarin noted, highlighting the investment’s track record.

noted, highlighting the investment’s track record. “The estate is strategically located within an axis benefiting from ongoing infrastructure projects,” he added regarding the site’s potential.

“The Glade Phase II offers a mix of terrace, semi-detached, and fully detached plots with flexible payment options,” the firm confirmed.

WHAT’S NEXT

In the coming weeks, Real Forte Estate is expected to begin clearing the site for Phase II and marking out the internal road networks. Prospective investors are being encouraged to take advantage of the “pre-launch” pricing, which typically offers a lower entry point before physical construction begins. On the macro level, the FCT Administration is expected to provide updates on the Karimo–Lifecamp corridor, which will serve as the primary artery for residents of The Glade. Investors should also watch for the firm’s upcoming developments in Karasana and Sabon Lugbe, which are likely to follow a similar “high-return” marketing model.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that Idu Sabo is becoming Abuja’s new “Gold Mine” for mid-market housing. By leveraging the 200% return success of Phase I, Real Forte Estate is positioning The Glade as a safe haven for capital in a volatile economy. For those who missed the first wave, Phase II represents a second chance to buy into a corridor that is rapidly being integrated into the heart of the FCT.