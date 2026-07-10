France end Morocco’s World Cup run, reach semi-finals

Key points

France defeated Morocco 2-0 to secure a place in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé scored second-half goals for the defending champions.

Morocco’s historic campaign ended after becoming the last African team left in the tournament.

France will now continue their bid for another World Cup title.

Main story

France advanced to the FIFA World Cup semi-finals with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Morocco, bringing an end to the Atlas Lions’ remarkable run in the tournament.

Morocco entered the quarter-final hoping to extend its historic campaign after emerging as Africa’s last remaining representative, but France’s experience eventually proved decisive in the second half.

The defending champions controlled much of the opening exchanges, although they were unable to break the deadlock before the interval despite creating several chances. Kylian Mbappé also missed an opportunity from the penalty spot after being denied by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

France finally made the breakthrough in the 60th minute when Mbappé curled home a well-placed finish to put his side ahead.

Just six minutes later, Ousmane Dembélé doubled the advantage, finishing neatly to give Didier Deschamps’ side a firm grip on the contest.

Morocco pushed for a response through Achraf Hakimi, Azzedine Ounahi and Brahim Diaz, but France defended resolutely and prevented the North Africans from finding a route back into the game.

The victory sends France into the last four, while Morocco exit the competition after another memorable World Cup campaign.

The issues

Morocco once again demonstrated the growing competitiveness of African football on the global stage, but France’s superior experience and clinical finishing highlighted the fine margins that often decide knockout matches at major tournaments.

What’s next

France will prepare for their semi-final as they continue their quest to retain the FIFA World Cup title, while Morocco return home after another landmark tournament for African football.

Bottom line

France’s quality in front of goal and disciplined defending ended Morocco’s inspiring World Cup journey and kept the defending champions on course for another global title.