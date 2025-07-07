Rasheed Ladoja Set To Ascend Throne As Ibadan’s 44th Olubadan

Nearly a year ago, on July 12, 2024, the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, ascended the revered throne in a grand ceremony at the historic Mapo Hall. Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde presented him with the staff of office during an event attended by President Bola Tinubu, governors, ministers, traditional rulers, industry leaders, and other dignitaries.

Oba Olakulehin became the second Olubadan to reign from a dedicated palace after Oba Yesufu Oloyede Asanike, with the newly inaugurated ultramodern palace at Oke-Aremo, provided by Governor Makinde, serving as his official residence. Traditionally, each Olubadan had ruled from his personal residence upon ascension.

To become Olubadan, one must progress through either of Ibadan’s two principal chieftaincy lines: the Balogun (military) line and the Otun (civil) line. The late Olakulehin ascended from the Balogun line after waiting 38 years, starting from the rank of Jagun Balogun.

Following his passing, the throne now moves to the Otun line, where former Oyo State Governor Rasheed Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan, is next in line to become the 44th Olubadan.

Here are key facts about the incoming Olubadan, Rasheed Ladoja:

Born on September 24, 1944, in the Gambari area of Ibadan. Attended Ibadan Boys High School (1958–1963) and Olivet Baptist High School (1964–1965). Studied chemical engineering at the University of Liège, Belgium (1966–1972). Elected to the Nigerian Senate in 1993 during the short-lived Third Republic under the United Nigeria Congress Party. Became a director at Standard Trust Bank Limited in 2000. Elected Governor of Oyo State in April 2003 under the PDP, taking office on May 29, 2003, with the backing of political heavyweight Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu. Fell out with Adedibu over appointments and governance, leading to political challenges. Impeached on January 12, 2006, and replaced by his deputy, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala. The Appeal Court overturned his impeachment in November 2006, and the Supreme Court affirmed this decision, leading to his reinstatement on December 12, 2006. Lost the PDP nomination for a second term and supported Action Congress candidates in the 2007 local government elections. Arrested by the EFCC in August 2008 over alleged mismanagement of N1.9 billion from the sale of government shares during his administration. Briefly remanded in prison before being granted bail of N100 million on September 5, 2008. Contested the governorship under the Accord Party in 2011 and 2015 but lost to Senator Abiola Ajimobi. After stints with the Accord, ADC, and ZLP, he withdrew from active politics to focus on his traditional chieftaincy responsibilities. On August 12, 2024, the late Oba Olakulehin formally presented Ladoja with the ceremonial beaded crown he had previously declined during the administration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

As Ibadan prepares to welcome Rasheed Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan, his ascension marks a new chapter for the ancient city, blending his years of political experience with the deep-rooted traditions of Ibadan’s unique chieftaincy system.