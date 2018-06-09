Queen Elizabeth Treated for Eye Cataract

The world’s oldest monarch, Queen Elizabeth underwent successful surgery to treat an eye cataract last month, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth,, 92, attends the opening of The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries at Westminster Abbey in London on Friday (today).
“I can confirm that the Queen successfully underwent a short, planned procedure to treat a cataract last month,” a palace spokesman said.
The surgery doesn’t seem to have slowed down the monarch, who haven’t skipped any planned engagements in the busy months of May and June.
The fact that she wasn’t wearing any on Meghan and Harry’s Big Day has led to think she underwent the surgery after May 19.
Cataracts are an eye conditions happening when the lens, a small transparent disc inside the eye, develops cloudy patches.
Over time these patches usually become bigger causing blurry, misty vision and eventually blindness, if left untreated.