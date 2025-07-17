PTML Customs Generates N204.7bn Revenue In H1 2025

The Ports & Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service collected N204.7bn in revenue in the first half of 2025, reflecting a 34.1 per cent increase compared to the N152.6bn recorded during the same period in 2024. This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Abubakar, who noted that the N52bn increase underscores the Command’s commitment to revenue generation.

Commenting on the performance, the Customs Area Controller, Tenny Daniyan, said the Command had achieved over 90 per cent stakeholder utilisation and compliance on the B’Odogwu trade facilitation platform, despite initial challenges encountered during its rollout.

Daniyan revealed that since the launch of the B’Odogwu platform in November 2024, the Command has generated N301.8bn through the system. He added that the Command, which previously received cargo from Europe and America, has now commenced receiving shipments from the Far East and China.

The CAC affirmed that PTML maintains the fastest cargo clearance time in the country, achieving two-hour clearance in line with the Time Release Study, but emphasised that this benefit is available only for genuine declarations.

In the first six months of 2025, Daniyan reported that the Command received 52 vessels, processed 13,431 containers, and completed 30,400 assessments.

He noted that the Command, as the pilot area for the B’Odogwu platform rollout, has intensified stakeholder engagement through continuous training for officers and customs agents to ensure seamless system adoption.

“Despite the teething challenges, which we are addressing, we have recorded increased user acceptance, supported by sustained training and practical hands-on sessions. These sessions are ongoing to ensure all stakeholders are carried along,” Daniyan stated.

Describing the B’Odogwu platform as a “revolutionary, home-grown trade platform,” Daniyan said it has become an enduring legacy for trade facilitation and efficient revenue collection in the country.

Daniyan also congratulated the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, on his emergence as Chairman of the Council of the World Customs Organisation, noting that the achievements of the Adeniyi-led NCS are gaining global recognition.