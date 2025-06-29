PSG Outclass Inter Miami In Club World Cup Rout, Messi Powerless Against Former Rivals

Paris Saint-Germain flexed their European muscle with a dominant 4-0 triumph over Inter Miami on Sunday, advancing to the Club World Cup quarterfinals and sending a clear warning to future opponents.

Despite Lionel Messi’s presence and home soil advantage, Miami were completely outgunned by the UEFA Champions League holders, who scored all four goals in the first half and eased off the accelerator in the second.

PSG needed just five minutes to get on the scoresheet. A perfectly-placed free kick from Vitinha was nodded home by João Neves, setting the tone for what would become a long evening for the hosts. The French champions ended the night with 19 shots—nine on target—and showed they were capable of more if required.

Inter Miami, aware of the disparity in quality, initially adopted a defensive approach. However, by halftime, they found themselves 4-0 down. PSG’s intricate passing, relentless pressing, and tactical discipline left Miami chasing shadows.

Even Messi, with all his wizardry, couldn’t bridge the chasm between the MLS outfit and European elite. The Argentine had stunned Porto earlier in the competition with a match-winning strike but found himself isolated and unsupported against PSG.

Before the tournament began, newly-appointed Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano voiced his concerns over the squad’s thin depth, citing a lack of transfer activity and the rigid MLS roster rules. These challenges were magnified when 21-year-old defender Noah Allen limped off injured early in the game. Replacement Tomás Avilés struggled immediately, picking up a yellow card before scoring an own goal.

“The restrictions in MLS make it difficult to compete internationally,” Mascherano said in a pre-match press conference. “Our depth is being tested in every match.”

Despite the heavy defeat, there were moments Miami can build upon. Players like Benjamin Cremaschi, Federico Redondo, and Ian Fray—graduates from Inter’s youth academy—gained invaluable experience facing world-class opposition.

Club co-owner Jorge Mas also echoed the need for reform, saying, “The gap between our starters and bench options is the issue. Our first XI can compete, but depth is what separates us from the best.”

Inter qualified for the tournament after a historic MLS season, winning the 2024 Supporters’ Shield and setting a new points record. Their campaign included a memorable upset over FC Porto and a dramatic draw with Palmeiras, which saw them progress as the only MLS side into the knockout stage.

“There’s a lot of pride to take in this journey,” said Jordi Alba post-match. “PSG are probably the best in the world right now. The lessons from this will only help us grow.”

With this experience under their belts, Inter Miami now return home to focus on the MLS season, Leagues Cup, and Concacaf Champions Cup—aiming for another crack at global competition.