Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez Celebrate Star-Studded Wedding Amid Criticism In Venice

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, and media personality Lauren Sánchez have officially married in a high-profile wedding held in Venice, Italy, on Friday, June 27. The multi-day affair drew attention not only for its extravagance but also for its timing and the surrounding controversies, including growing criticism over wealth inequality and tax issues linked to Bezos.

The glamorous ceremony, hosted at the ultra-luxurious Aman Hotel and set against Venice’s historic canals, featured a guest list packed with global A-listers. Sánchez was seen waving to onlookers from a sleek motorboat en route to the venue, while Bezos later made his entrance to cheers from onlookers.

High-profile guests spotted at the event included Kim Kardashian, her sisters Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Brooks Nader, and billionaire Bill Gates. Vogue exclusively reported on the event and Sánchez’s custom Dolce & Gabbana gown — a high-neck design inspired by Sophia Loren’s 1958 film appearance in “Houseboat,” complete with 180 silk chiffon-covered buttons.

In a reflective interview with Vogue, Sánchez shared, “Not many things surprise you as you grow older. But I’m excited to see Jeff’s reaction.” She spoke openly about her emotional growth and therapy journey, stating that Bezos didn’t change her — he helped her feel seen and free to be herself.

The wedding, limited to about 200 guests — 70 of whom are family — marked a stylistic shift for Sánchez, whose usual fashion choices have sparked public debate. Her wedding look was described as a departure from her often bold, sexy style. “I used to want a simple, sexy dress,” she said, “but now I want something that reflects where I am in life.”

In the lead-up to the ceremony, Sánchez wiped most of her Instagram feed and subtly changed her display name to “Lauren Sánchez Bezos,” along with her handle, signaling her transition into married life.

Despite the fairytale setting, the couple’s wedding ceremony has no legal status in Italy, suggesting they may have finalized the legal aspects in the U.S. Protests surrounding the event also erupted, with activists calling on Bezos to contribute more in taxes amidst rising frustration about wealth disparities.

Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55, began dating publicly in 2019 following divorces from their previous partners. Bezos finalized his split from ex-wife MacKenzie Scott that same year, with whom he shares four children. Sánchez has two children with former husband Patrick Whitesell and one with NFL alum Tony Gonzalez.

Their relationship culminated in an engagement during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where Bezos proposed with a $2.5 million pink diamond ring tucked under Sánchez’s pillow.

Other notable attendees during the celebrations included Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, designer Diane von Fürstenberg, Tom Brady, Gayle King, Orlando Bloom, and Katy Perry. Donald Trump was reportedly invited but did not attend. Prior to the ceremony, Sánchez held a bachelorette celebration in Paris attended by Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria, and more.

Following the wedding, the celebration was expected to continue at a hall within Venice’s historic Arsenale district — a vast, centuries-old maritime complex surrounded by canals and famously used for the Venice Biennale art showcase.