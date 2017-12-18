ProvidusBank Provides Customers with Access to the Exclusive World Elite™ Mastercard® Service in Nigeria

ProvidusBank launches the World Elite Mastercard offering in Nigeria, providing affluent consumers and frequent travelers with a range of priceless travel benefits and lifestyle privileges both at home and abroad. This is the first launch of World Elite Mastercard in Sub-Saharan Africa.

During an impressive launch ceremony held in Lagos over the weekend, Managing Director/CEO, ProvidusBank said “We strive to provide cutting-edge technology that delivers best-in-class customer satisfaction, and our customers demand access to the most innovative solutions. The World Elite Mastercard platform provides access to an exclusive global network of benefits that satisfies their every lifestyle and travel need,”

The World Elite Mastercard card provides the convenience, flexibility, reliability and safety that every premium cardholder expects in the search for the finest that life has to offer. This includes access to loyalty programme upgrades, privileges at luxury accommodation and unforgettable shopping experiences.

“Imaging having 24/7 access to a lifestyle and travel concierge service that will help you plan unforgettable experiences such as reserving a chef’s table at a sought after restaurant, lining up a celebrity for a special birthday or purchasing those impossible-to find concert tickets. With World Elite Mastercard, cardholders no longer have to imagine,” says Omokehinde Adebanjo, Vice President and Area Business Head, West Africa, Mastercard.

Other benefits include access at over 600 airport lounges for the cardholder as well as a guest, priority check-in, excess baggage allowance or hassle-free car rental and exclusive benefits at the world’s busiest airports. Cardholders will have access to personalised services through the Mastercard Airport Concierge.

“The affluent market is increasingly looking for experiences that drive personal growth and happiness, as opposed to the ownership of material possessions,” says Adebanjo. “Our World Elite Mastercard premium offering is specifically aimed at creating incomparable experiences for these discerning consumers and their loved ones by providing hassle-free advantages, savings and privileged access to a rich offering of luxurious travel and lifestyle benefits.” Adebanjo also added “We are delighted to have worked with ProvidusBank as the first bank in Sub Saharan Africa to issue the World Elite Mastercard.”

Offers also extend to special accommodation privileges and discounts with Global Hotel Alliance Discovery Black membership, at Starwood Hotels and Resorts, as well as at luxury serviced apartments; discounted travel-visa fast-track services with One VASCO; and first-class hand-picked experiences through Mastercard Priceless offers.

Cardholders additionally receive extensive lifestyle benefits such as shopping privileges through partnerships with Chic Outlet Shopping Villages, spa offers at Fairmont, Swissôtel, and Raffles Hotels and Resorts, shipping benefits with MyUS and Yudala, online grocery shopping at Nigeria’s largest online supermarket Supermart, and special dining deals.

ProvidusBank customers receive extensive insurance benefits including complimentary travel inconvenience and cancellation insurance, comprehensive travel insurance and travel medical insurance, zero liability protection and a rental collision and loss damage waiver.

“World Elite Mastercard is the next generation of travel and lifestyle solutions for discerning customers, and easily enables our customers to access priceless moments and experiences they are looking for,” concludes Akpani.

For further information, please contact your bank or visit: http://www.mastercard.com/ng/consumer/world-elite.html