MEDIA JOB | Graduate Graphic Artist at Literamed Publications Nigeria Limited

Literamed Publications Nigeria Limited, est. 1969, is Nigeria’s leading Children’s book publisher. Its imprint, “Lantern books” is now a household name in Nigeria and West Africa.
Literamed has in its stable over 400 titles of books for Pre-primary, Primary, Secondary and Literature texts for different age ranges, all widely accepted in Nigerian Schools.
We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: Graphic Artist
Location: Lagos
Job Requirements
- HND, B.Sc in Creative Art or Fine & Applied Art
- Fresh graduate with NYSC discharge certificate
- Must have good understanding of both elements and principles of design.
- Must be able to execute imaginative drawings
- Computer skill such as: CorelDraw, Photoshop, In-design, Illustrator and all other design packages.
- Creative in nature
- Have problem solving skills
Application Closing Date
27th December, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:johnson.akinkuowo@lantern-books.com The subject of the mail should clearly state the Position being applied for e.g “Application for Graphic Artist”.