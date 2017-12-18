MEDIA JOB | Graduate Graphic Artist at Literamed Publications Nigeria Limited

Literamed Publications Nigeria Limited, est. 1969, is Nigeria’s leading Children’s book publisher. Its imprint, “Lantern books” is now a household name in Nigeria and West Africa.

Literamed has in its stable over 400 titles of books for Pre-primary, Primary, Secondary and Literature texts for different age ranges, all widely accepted in Nigerian Schools.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Graphic Artist

Location: Lagos

Job Requirements

HND, B.Sc in Creative Art or Fine & Applied Art

Fresh graduate with NYSC discharge certificate

Must have good understanding of both elements and principles of design.

Must be able to execute imaginative drawings

Computer skill such as: CorelDraw, Photoshop, In-design, Illustrator and all other design packages.

Creative in nature

Have problem solving skills

Application Closing Date

27th December, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:johnson.akinkuowo@lantern-books.com The subject of the mail should clearly state the Position being applied for e.g “Application for Graphic Artist”.