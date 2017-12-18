MEDIA JOB | Graduate Graphic Artist at Literamed Publications Nigeria Limited

MEDIA JOB | Graduate Graphic Artist at Literamed Publications Nigeria Limited

- December 18, 2017
- in Uncategorized
119
0

Literamed Publications Nigeria Limited, est. 1969, is Nigeria’s leading Children’s book publisher. Its imprint, “Lantern books” is now a household name in Nigeria and West Africa.

Literamed has in its stable over 400 titles of books for Pre-primary, Primary, Secondary and Literature texts for different age ranges, all widely accepted in Nigerian Schools.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Graphic Artist

Location: Lagos

Job Requirements

  • HND, B.Sc in Creative Art or Fine & Applied Art
  • Fresh graduate with NYSC discharge certificate
  • Must have good understanding of both elements and principles of design.
  • Must be able to execute imaginative drawings
  • Computer skill such as: CorelDraw, Photoshop, In-design, Illustrator and all other design packages.
  • Creative in nature
  • Have problem solving skills

Application Closing Date
27th December, 2017.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:johnson.akinkuowo@lantern-books.com The subject of the mail should clearly state the Position being applied for e.g “Application for Graphic Artist”.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

You may also like

MANUFACTURING JOB | Dangote Group Recruitment for Graduate Finance & Admin Officer

The Dangote Group is a diversified and fully