President Tinubu Condoles Labour Minister Over Mother’s Loss

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, following the passing of his mother, Hajiya Hauwa’u Abubakar, at the age of 94.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the late matriarch as a beacon of strength and virtue, whose impact resonated far beyond her immediate family to the wider Sokoto State community.

Tinubu praised Hajiya Hauwa’u’s enduring legacy, emphasizing her devotion to family, community, and faith. He encouraged the Dingyadi family to uphold the values she instilled, which he noted were a testament to her remarkable life.

“Her passing is not only a loss to her family but also to the community far and near. May her soul find eternal rest, and may her family find solace in the good memories she left behind,” the President stated.

Tinubu also extended his condolences to the government and people of Sokoto State, recognizing the late matriarch’s positive influence within the region. He urged all to honour her memory by embracing acts of kindness and service, hallmarks of her exemplary life.

Hajiya Hauwa’u Abubakar, remembered for her unwavering dedication to family and community, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. She leaves behind a legacy of goodwill and a life marked by significant contributions to her community and faith.

As Sokoto State mourns the revered nonagenarian, the nation joins in celebrating her long and fulfilling life, reflecting on the values and principles she upheld.