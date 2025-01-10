Nigerian Box Office Hits N11.6 Billion in 2024, Driven by ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’

The Nigerian film industry witnessed unprecedented growth in 2024, with total box office revenue surging to N11.58 billion, a 60% increase from N7.35 billion in 2023, according to a report by FilmOne Entertainment. This milestone also reflects a staggering 460% jump compared to 2020 earnings, underscoring the industry’s resilience and growing global appeal.

Nollywood’s Rising Influence

Nollywood, Nigeria’s domestic film industry, played a pivotal role in driving the record-breaking revenue. Of the 207 films released in 2024, 75 were Nollywood productions, with 15 surpassing the N100 million revenue mark. This achievement highlights the increasing commercial viability of Nigerian cinema, which continues to compete effectively with international productions.

Everybody Loves Jenifa Breaks Records

Leading the charge was Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa, which became a cultural phenomenon. The film grossed over N1 billion within just 19 days, making it the highest-grossing Nollywood title of 2024. Its success also propelled December to become the most lucrative month of the year, contributing N2.8 billion to the annual revenue.

This single film’s performance underscores the transformative potential of high-performing local productions in bolstering the industry’s overall revenue.

Ticket Prices and Currency Gains

Despite an increase in the average ticket price from N2,824 in 2023 to N4,341 in 2024, cinema admissions remained steady at 2.7 million. The revenue growth was further bolstered by the naira’s appreciation against the US dollar, with the exchange rate improving to N1,535/$1 in 2024 from N900/$1 in 2023.

Hollywood vs. Nollywood

While Nollywood made significant strides, Hollywood maintained a slight lead, capturing 52% of the box office market share. Nollywood held 46%, signalling its growing competitiveness. Hollywood’s top-performing title in Nigeria for 2024 was Deadpool & Wolverine.

Industry Outlook

FilmOne Entertainment has promised a detailed analysis of the 2024 box office in its forthcoming full report. Industry observers are keen to explore further insights into the factors driving this growth, including increased audience engagement, improved infrastructure, and innovative storytelling.

The impressive 60% year-on-year revenue growth paints a promising future for the Nigerian film industry. With sustained investment, strategic partnerships, and the consistent success of Nollywood productions, Nigeria’s box office is poised to achieve even greater heights in the coming years.

This historic performance reaffirms the potential of Nollywood as a global entertainment powerhouse and a critical contributor to Nigeria’s cultural and economic growth.