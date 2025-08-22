Presidency Unveils Online Tax Calculator To Show Effect On Earnings

President Bola Tinubu on Friday unveiled a Personal Income Tax calculator designed to help Nigerians estimate their tax obligations under the administration’s newly signed reforms.

In a post on his official X account, the President explained that the tool allows citizens to compare projected taxes under the new framework, which takes effect in January 2026, with current rates. The aim, he said, is to give taxpayers a clearer understanding of how the changes will affect their incomes.

“A fair tax system must never punish poverty or weigh down the most vulnerable,” Tinubu said. “With the new tax laws I recently signed, taking effect from January 2026, we have lifted this burden and created a path of equity, fairness, and true redistribution in our economy.”

He added that the calculator demonstrates how the reforms are structured to protect low-income earners, ensure progressivity, simplify compliance, and deliver transparency.

“Together, we are renewing hope in the Nigeria of our dreams. Take a bet on our country. Bet on Nigeria to work for you, your family, and your community,” the President said.

The calculator is available via the Fiscal Reforms website at fiscalreforms.ng/index.php/pit-calculator.