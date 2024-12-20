Mediacraft Associates Bags Two Prestigious Marketing Communications Awards

Mediacraft Associates, Nigeria’s largest PR firm, by size, has recently achieved significant accolades, solidifying its reputation in the industry.

The firm was awarded the “Award of Recognition for Outstanding Support to Public Relations Practise,” at The LaPRIGA 2024 Awards, reflecting its commitment to excellence and innovation in public relations. In addition, its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, John Ehiguese, was honoured with the “Award of Recognition as a Legend of Marketing Communications,” highlighting his influential role and substantial contributions to the marketing communications landscape.

The Award of Recognition for Outstanding Support to Public Relations Practise was presented during the Lagos State PR Industry Gala and Awards (LaPRIGA), an esteemed annual event organised by the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

During the event, Comfort Obot Nwankwo, Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the NIPR, emphasised the importance of the awards in celebrating exceptional contributions and the role of public relations in shaping narratives and progress. She stated that this year’s public relations industry in Lagos and Nigeria has reached remarkable milestones, showcasing campaigns that redefine storytelling and innovations that attract global attention.

Mediacraft Associates has received several prestigious awards over the years. Notably, it was named the “Public Relations Agency of the Year” at the LaPRIGA Awards in 2019, while its CEO received a “Lifetime Achievement Award” at the same event in 2012. In 2023, the agency was recognised as the ‘Iconic PR Agency of the Year’ at the Brand Communicator Awards and won the title of “Public Relations/Media Agency of the Year” at the Nigerian Business Leadership Award 2023, by BusinessDay.