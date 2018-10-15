Presidency Denies Issuing List of Persons Banned from Traveling

The Presidency has denied issuing a list of Nigerians affected by a travel ban as it also clarified that the Executive Order No. 6 is not a political weapon against opposition but part of revolutionary efforts to rid Nigeria of corruption.
Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity issued the clarification today after a national newspaper published a list containing 50 names of people cutting across the two main political parties and the military establishment.
“I want to confirm to you that we have not issued any list and we are not doing so”, the presidential aide said.
“These cases are well known and to say this or that name is on it will open the door to further accusations, including trial by media.
“The Immìgration Service and other security agencies have the mandate of the President to carry out enforcement and they will do so giving due respects to individual rights, in line with the constitution,’’he said.
The presidential aide was reacting to a trail of criticisms over the implementation of the EO6 by the federal government.
Shehu dismissed the insinuation in some quarters that the activation of the EO 6 was targeted at some individuals or politicians in the country.
“EO 6 is not only revolutionary to the efforts to rid Nigeria of corruption but a manifestation of systemic changes that are required to make necessary adjustments as we carry on with the war against corruption.
“The very essence of the order is to make for speedy trials and conclusion of graft cases.
“The order is not politics and there is no political gain behind its activation.
“These high profile cases we are talking about have been ongoing for between seven to 10 years with no end in sight. These cases were mostly originated by administrations other than this one.
“What is clear is that the access to these resources by the suspects has enabled them to be in a composition to sometime compromise investigation, prosecution and trial.’’
He further explained that, in most of the cases, the courts were held in a helpless position by legal acrobatics paid for from corrupt enrichment by the suspects.
He, therefore, expressed the hope that the new measures put in place would compel everyone involved to make for a speedy conclusion of these cases.
“If it is your money, you have it back. If it belongs to the public, it goes back to the treasury,’’ he said.
Shehu added that the question of the constitutionality of the restriction order had been answered by the fact that “a court of the land has given government a clean sheet.’’
“The Executive Order is legal and constitutional and therefore implementable.
“One of the cardinal objectives of the government under our constitution is to fight corruption. Fighting corruption is a responsibility and obligation upon the government,’’ he further maintained.
The presidency had on Saturday announced that following the implementation of the EO 6, 50 prominent personalities (whose names were not stated) were placed on a watch-list and, therefore, restricted from leaving the country pending the determination of their cases.
The order seeks to restrain owners of assets under investigation from carrying out any further transaction on such assets.
The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the activation of the EO 6, saying the federal government’s ban of 50 Nigerians from travelling abroad was a direct clampdown on democratic order.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, issued a statement on Sunday describing the restriction as an attempt by the Buhari administration to foist a full-blown fascism on the country.
“We hope this is not a ploy to harm certain eminent Nigerians on the claims of resisting travel restrictions.
“The PDP further notes that this “decree” is a direct clampdown on our democratic order and an overthrow of rights of our citizenry as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”
PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar also sought to make a political capital out of the activation of the EO6 and even drew attention to the appearance of late chief judge of Enugu State, Justice Innocent Umezurike on the list.
Okoi Obono-Obla, chairman of the Special Presidential Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Public Assets further denied the existence of any travel ban list.
“It is clear that the said list is not coming from the AGF’s Office. It was apparently lifted from the cases contained in the Executive Order as they were when the Order was made.
“Even the newspaper said the list was generated from the cases filed in court by EFCC and ICPC.
“So the newspaper should take the blame for the blunder not the Government (as some people would want us to believe).
“If you look at the Executive Order, these cases (from which the names were generated) are listed in the Schedule thus:
