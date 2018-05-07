Presco Posts 33% Drop in Q1 2018 Profit

Presco oil palm has announced its first quarter 2018 results, showing a plunge of 8% to N6.6billion when compared with Q1 20i7.

In addition to the sales decline, gross margin shrunk by -195bps to 77.9% while operating expenses and net finance charges increased by 17% and 135% respectively.

Consequently, profit before tax (PBT) declined by 32% to N3.4bn and owing to a slightly higher tax rate of 24% (versus 23% in Q1 2017), profit after tax (PAT) declined by a 33% (vs 32% for PBT) to N2.6bn.

This year, Presco shares have gained 2.9% and have underperformed the NSEASI which has gained 7.5%.