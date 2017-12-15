POWER & ENERGY JOB | Product Manager – LV/MV at Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric – As the Global Specialist in Energy Management™ and market leader in industrial automation and software. Schneider Electric enables people to experience and transform efficiency where they live and work; from home to enterprise, across the grid and the city. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green, the Group brings a world where innovative individuals use collaborative solutions to make the most of their energy, while using less of the common planet.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Product Manager – LV/MV
Job Ref: 003XYH
Location: Lagos-NG
Schedule: Full-time
Job Description
- Medium Voltage Product pricing, positioning & profitability analysis for activities being managed
- Medium Voltage prescription on projects.
- Develop relationship with strategic partners.
- Organize medium voltage product technical trainings for internal and external stakeholders.
- Implementing product launches.
- Work closely with the Energy Business Unit to develop business plans for the region
- Follow up of all energy business plans in the region.
- Support the energy Business Unit with all Business information required.
- Work closely with the Sales and Supply Chain Management team to build monthly rolling forecast.
- Provide technical and commercial support to sales team in order to close out projects.
- Deployment of all required energy BU tools and software to aid processes within the region.
- Follow up with Sales team on all energy business (Transactional and projects) to ensure that commitments and targets are achieved.
- Issue resolutions with various factories for all medium voltage products.
- Monitoring of medium voltage products in stock and orders in transit to ensure stock is at the right level.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering is a must.
- Total years of experience : Total Years of Experience 6+ years / 3 Years solid in the Product Marketing or technical marketing in electrical engineering industry is a must
- Good team player who demonstrates reliability, Communicates constructively, Shows commitment to the team.
- Demonstrates strong performance and the company’s values:
- Straightforward: We are Straightforward, we do what we say and we communicate insimple ways, we behave with integrity.
- Challenge : We chaIlenge our seleves and others to rethink what we expected. We areagile and move at the speed of change.
- Open : We are open, we value differences, we listen, we learn, connect and collaboratewith others.
- Passisonate: We are passionate about our customers, our people, our buisness and ourtechnology. We are positive in our approch to findind solutions that improve our lives.
- Effective: We are effective, we deliver on promises. We are pragmatic and fast, and wecompete to win.
Application Closing Date
Ongoing.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY