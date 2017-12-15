POWER & ENERGY JOB | Product Manager – LV/MV at Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric – As the Global Specialist in Energy Management™ and market leader in industrial automation and software. Schneider Electric enables people to experience and transform efficiency where they live and work; from home to enterprise, across the grid and the city. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green, the Group brings a world where innovative individuals use collaborative solutions to make the most of their energy, while using less of the common planet.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Product Manager – LV/MV

Job Ref: 003XYH

Location: Lagos-NG

Schedule: Full-time

Job Description

Medium Voltage Product pricing, positioning & profitability analysis for activities being managed

Medium Voltage prescription on projects.

Develop relationship with strategic partners.

Organize medium voltage product technical trainings for internal and external stakeholders.

Implementing product launches.

Work closely with the Energy Business Unit to develop business plans for the region

Follow up of all energy business plans in the region.

Support the energy Business Unit with all Business information required.

Work closely with the Sales and Supply Chain Management team to build monthly rolling forecast.

Provide technical and commercial support to sales team in order to close out projects.

Deployment of all required energy BU tools and software to aid processes within the region.

Follow up with Sales team on all energy business (Transactional and projects) to ensure that commitments and targets are achieved.

Issue resolutions with various factories for all medium voltage products.

Monitoring of medium voltage products in stock and orders in transit to ensure stock is at the right level.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering is a must.

Total years of experience : Total Years of Experience 6+ years / 3 Years solid in the Product Marketing or technical marketing in electrical engineering industry is a must

Good team player who demonstrates reliability, Communicates constructively, Shows commitment to the team.

Good team player who demonstrates reliability, Communicates constructively, Shows commitment to the team.



Application Closing Date

Ongoing.

How to Apply

