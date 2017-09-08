POLITICS & GOVERNMENT JOB | U.S. Embassy Computer Management Assistant Recruitment

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja is seeking to employ a suitable and qualified candidate for the position below in the Information Systems Center (ISC):

Job Title: Computer Management Assistant, FSN-8/FP-06

Ref: A50102

Location: Abuja

Open to: All interested candidates

Work Hours: Full-Time; 40 hours/week

Basic Function of the Position

The incumbent serves as part of the ISC team that manages the unclassified local area network with encompass network cable management, punching and termination, software and hardware installation.

S/he repairs UPS, management of 15 Conference Rooms to include DVC, VTC and projector setups, as well as training. Additionally; s/he acts as a primary Time Keeper and also provides administrative support to the ISC office to include computers, printers and mobile devices inventory management.

S/he reports regularly to the Senior Computer Management Specialist and also to the Information Systems Officer and Information Management Officer as required.

Requirements

Note: All applicants MUST address each required qualification listed below with specific information supporting each item. Failure to do so may result in a determination that the applicant is not qualified.

Two years of University studies is required.

Technical training in computer hardware, application software, database development and maintenance, is required.

Minimum of two (2) years of progressively responsible experience in the computer field, with emphasis on Microsoft Windows, System Maintenance, Network Cabling and Microsoft Application Product is required.

Level IV (Fluent) Speaking/Writing/Reading in English is required. Language proficiency will be tested.

Thorough knowledge of computer equipment operations management, local and wide area network operations is required.

Knowledge of hardware and software acquisition procedures, computer troubleshooting and repairs is required.

Ability to communicate and interact with personnel within the Mission, quickly adapt to new technology and assist with network planning is required.

Hiring Preference Selection Process

When qualified, applicants in the following hiring preference categories are extended a hiring preference in the order listed below.

Therefore, it is essential that these applicants accurately describe their status on the application.

Failure to do so may result in a determination that the applicant is not eligible for a hiring preference.

Hiring Preference Order:

AEFM / USEFM who is a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran*

AEFM / USEFM

FS on LWOP**

Importation Information:

Applicants who claim status as a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran must submit a copy of the most recent Member Copy Four (4) of the DD-214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, and, if applicable, a letter from the U.S.

Department of Veterans Affairs. If claiming conditional eligibility for U.S. Veterans’ preference, applicants must submit proof of conditional eligibility. If the written documentation confirming eligibility is not received in the HR office by the closing date of the vacancy announcement, the U.S. Veterans’ preference will not be considered in the application process. Mission HR’s decision on eligibility for U.S. Veterans’ preference after reviewing all required documentation is final.

This level of preference applies to all Foreign Service employees on LWOP.

Additional Selection Criteria

Management will consider nepotism/conflict of interest, budget, and residency status in determining successful candidacy.

Current OR employees serving a probationary period are not eligible to apply. Current OR employees with an Overall Summary Rating of Needs Improvement or Unsatisfactory on their most recent Employee Performance Report (EPR) are not eligible to apply

Current NOR employees hired on a Family Member Appointment (FMA) or a Personal Service Agreement (PSA) are not eligible to apply within the first 90 calendar days of their employment, unless they have a When Actually Employed (WAE) work schedule

The candidate must be able to obtain and hold the local security certification after selection.

Candidates who are EFMs, USEFMs, AEFMs, or MOHs must have at least one year remaining on their sponsor’s tour of duty to be considered eligible to apply for this position.

Definitions

Eligible Family Member (EFM)

An EFM for employment purposes is an individual who meets all of the following criteria:

U.S. Citizen or not a U.S. Citizen; and

Spouse or same-sex domestic partner (as defined in 3 FAM 1610); or

Child, who is unmarried and under 21 years of age or, regardless of age, is incapable of self-support; or

Parent (including stepparents and legally adoptive parents) of employee, spouse,or same-sex domestic partner, when such parent is at least 51 percent dependent on the employee for support; or

Sister or brother (including stepsisters and stepbrothers, or adoptive sisters or brothers) of the employee, spouse, or same-sex domestic partner when such sibling is at least 51 percent dependent on the employee for support, unmarried, and under 21 years of age, or regardless of age, incapable of self-support; and

Listed on the travel orders or approved Form OF-126 of a sponsoring employee, i.e., a direct-hire Foreign Service, Civil Service, or uniformed service member who is permanently assigned to or stationed abroad or, as appropriate, at an office of the American Institute in Taiwan; and

Is under chief of mission authority.

U.S. Citizen Eligible Family Member (USEFM)

A USEFM for employment purposes is an individual who meets all of the following criteria:

U.S. Citizen; and

Spouse or same-sex domestic partner (as defined in 3 FAM 1610) of the sponsoring employee; or

Child of the sponsoring employee who is unmarried and at least 18 years old; and

Listed on the travel orders or approved Form OF-126 of a sponsoring employee, i.e., a direct-hire Foreign Service, Civil Service, or uniformed service member who is permanently assigned to or stationed abroad or, as appropriate, at an office of the American Institute in Taiwan; and resides at the sponsoring employee’s post of assignment abroad, or as appropriate, at an office of the American Institute in Taiwan; and is under chief of mission authority; or

Resides at an Involuntary Separate Maintenance Allowance (ISMA) location authorized under 3 FAM 3232.2; or

Currently receives a U.S. Government retirement annuity or pension from a career in the U.S. Foreign Service or Civil Service.

Appointment Eligible Family Member (AEFM)

An AEFM for employment purposes is an individual who meets all of the following criteria:

U.S. Citizen; and

Spouse or same-sex domestic partner (as defined in 3 FAM 1610) of the sponsoring employee; or

Child of the sponsoring employee who is unmarried and at least 18 years old; and

Listed on the travel orders or approved Form OF-126 of a sponsoring employee, i.e., a direct-hire Foreign Service, Civil Service, or uniformed service member who is permanently assigned to or stationed abroad or, as appropriate, at an office of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT); and

Is under chief of mission authority; and

Is residing at the sponsoring employee’s post of assignment abroad or, as appropriate, at an office of the American Institute in Taiwan; and

Does NOT currently receive a U.S. Government retirement annuity or pension from a career in the U.S. Foreign Service or Civil Service.

Member of Household (MOH)

An individual who accompanies or joins a sponsoring employee, i.e., sponsor is a direct hire employee under Chief of Mission authority, either Foreign Service, Civil Service, or uniformed service member who is permanently assigned to or stationed abroad at a U.S. mission, or at an office of the American Institute in Taiwan. A MOH is an individual who meets the following criteria: Not an EFM and therefore not on the travel orders or approved through form OF-126 Foreign Service Residence and Dependency Report of the sponsoring employee; and Officially declared by the sponsoring U.S. Government employee to the Chief of Mission (COM) as part of his or her household and approved by the COM; and

Is a parent, grandparent, grandchild, unmarried partner, adult child, foreign born child in the process of being adopted, father, mother, brother, sister, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, stepsister, half-brother, or half-sister who falls outside the Department’s current definition of Eligible Family Member 14 FAM 511.3. A MOH may or may not be a U.S. Citizen.

Not Ordinarily Resident (NOR):

An individual who meets the following criteria:

An EFM, USEFM or AEFM of a direct-hire Foreign Service, Civil Service, or uniformed service member permanently assigned or stationed abroad, or as appropriate, at an office of the American Institute in Taiwan; or

Has diplomatic privileges and immunities; and

Is eligible for compensation under the FS or GS salary schedule; and

Has a U.S. Social Security Number (SSN); and

Is not a citizen of the host country; and

Does not ordinarily reside in the host country; and

Is not subject to host country employment and tax laws.

Ordinarily Resident (OR)

An individual who meets the following criteria:

A citizen of the host country; or

A non-citizen of the host country (including a U.S. citizen or a third-country national) who is locally resident and has legal and/or permanent resident status within the host country and/or who is a holder of a non-diplomatic visa/work and/or residency permit; and/or

Is subject to host country employment and tax laws.

Note: EFMs without US Social Security Numbers are also OR. All OR employees, including US citizens, are compensated in accordance with the LCP.

Salary

OR – Ordinarily Resident – N6,466,256 p.a. (Starting basic salary) Position Grade: FSN-8

In addition to the basic salary, all allowances will be paid in accordance with the Mission Local Compensation Plan.

NOR – Not Ordinarily Resident – AEFM – US$47,170 p.a EFM/MOH – US$39,954 (Full-Time Starting Salary) p.a. Position Grade: FP-06

Application Closing Date

19th September, 2017.

How to Apply



Interested applicants for this position MUST submit the following, or the application will not be considered:

Application for US Federal Employment (DS – 174) ; or a current resume or curriculum vitae that provides the same information as a DS – 174; plus,

; or a current resume or curriculum vitae that provides the same information as a DS – 174; plus, Any additional documentation that supports or addresses the requirements listed above (e.g.transcripts, degrees, NYSC certificate/exemption etc.)

A type – written and signed application letter specifically applying for this position, and addressing the minimum requirements as advertised. Please reference the job title and announcement number on the application letter.

Limit all electronic (e – mail) submissions to one entry/e – mail not larger than 5MB. Please submit attachments in PDF and Word formats, not pictures.

E – mails received without the appropriate subject line and incomplete applications will not be considered.