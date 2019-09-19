Police Rescues Near-victim Woman, Arrests Suspected Serial Killer in PH

The police in Rivers have arrested a suspect who was “about strangling” a woman at a hotel in the Mile 4 axis of the state.

Mustapha Dandaura, the state commissioner of police, disclosed this while addressing the female groups that protested the recent killing of young women in the state.

At least eight women have been murdered in different hotels in the state in the last two months.

Dandaura said the victim woke up around 2am and noticed that the suspect was about using a pillow to choke her.

She was said to have struggled with the man and raised the alarm when he became violent.

On Tuesday, the commissioner had said the force arrested two suspects in connection with the killings.

He said while one of the suspects was trailed to Kaduna state, the other was apprehended after a young woman reported to the police that a man was trying to lure her to a hotel with a promise to pay her N30,000.

Dandaura said the suspect would be brought to Rivers where he allegedly committed the crime.

“So far, we have made substantial progress in the investigation of these killings. In one of the cases, the actual murder suspect has been arrested and he is making useful confessions. He would have been paraded today but we are still working on some clues given by him that may aid our investigation,” he had said.

“Regrettably, it has come to my notice that some hotels have yet to comply with my directive on CCTV camera, hence my order to arrest the managers, receptionists and desk officers in two hotels, where two separate murders were recorded.

“They will be investigated and if found culpable, charged with culpable homicide. Today, I want to reinforce our commitment to tackling the menace and assure you that we have come to the end of this monstrous act by desperate cultists and ritualists.”

