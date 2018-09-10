Police Kill 80-year-old Grandma, 2 Kidnap Accomplices in Gun Fight

Police Kill 80-year-old Grandma, 2 Kidnap Accomplices in Gun Fight

By
- September 10, 2018
- in INTERNATIONAL, SOCIETY
114
0

 An 80-year-old woman is among three suspected kidnappers shot dead by police last evening in Murang’a.

According to police, the three had locked up the victim in a house and had threatened to chop off her head with a panga.

“The owner of the house one a female aged approximately over 80 yrs old has been feeding the victim with food, and threatening to chop her head with a panga,” the report stated.

 They stated that when officers arrived at the scene and challenged the three to open the door, they refused, and an exchange of fire ensued.

“On arrival at the scene we challenged the occupants to open but they defied our order and an exchange of fire ensued where two middle aged men and the old woman were fatally injured,” it stated.

The two middle aged men and the old woman were fatally injured in the exchange.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Moody’s Forecasts Nigerian Banks May Resume Africa Operations Expansion

Following an improvement in their asset quality as