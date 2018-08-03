Police Detectives Commence Investigation into Senator Adeleke’s Alleged Certificate Forgery

Fresh facts have emerged that the alleged certificate forgery leveled against the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke may not be swept under the carpet, as detectives from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have commenced investigations into the matter.

Men from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, Lagos, on Wednesday, visited Ede Muslim High School I, and arrested the Principal of the school, Mr. Khalid Abbas. Abbas was taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Osogbo before he was moved to Lagos for further interrogation.

The men, it was further learnt also went to the head office of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

LEADERSHIP Friday visit to Ede Muslim High School, Ede, yesterday revealed that the detectives actually came as a source who spoke on condition of anonymity hinted that the detectives came in respect of the certificate presented to INEC by Senator Ademola Adeleke.

A competent security source in the state police headquarters also confirmed the arrest and added that the principal was being detained in Alagbon Lagos.

When contacted, the state Police Commissioner, Fimihan Adeoye, said he did not know about the incident, adding that he was in Abuja.