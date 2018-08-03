Lagos-Ibadan Standard Rail Line Set for Commissioning in December – Amaechi

Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, on Thursday, announced that the Lagos-Ibadan standard rail line would be commissioned in December.

Amaechi, who made this known after a closed-door meeting with Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, thanked members of the communities whose property were affected by the construction.

The minister said the contractors handling the project would commence work on the Lagos axis next week on both the standard gauge lines.

He noted that the Lagos State Government had been very helpful in the payment of compensation to those affected.

Amaechi revealed that the Federal Government was looking for private partners to build the two mega stations in Lagos.

He said that the one at Apapa and the other at Ebute-Meta would be expanded to accommodate a mall and hotel.

Amaechi said discussions were also on with the contractor handling the narrow gauge lines.

He explained that newly awarded contract for Tin Can-Oworonshoki-Ojota road would also aid in evacuating cargoes from the Ports in addition to the two rail lines which would both terminate at the Apapa seaport.

Ambode who thanked the Federal Government as well as the Minister of Works, Power and Housing for expediting action described the efforts being made as a two-prong approach to ease the Apapa gridlock.

He reiterated the State Government’s commitment to collaborate with the Federal Government on the project as it would alleviate the sufferings of the people.

Both the Federal and the State Governments have been making concerted efforts in the last few weeks to find lasting solutions to the traffic gridlock which had caused a lock-down on both businesses and private activities in the Apapa axis.