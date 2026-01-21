Police Admit Mass Abduction Of 172 Worshippers In Kaduna After Initial Denial

The Nigeria Police Force has officially confirmed the mass abduction of approximately 172 worshippers from the Kurmin Wali community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The confirmation, issued late Tuesday, January 20, 2026, by Force Public Relations Officer CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, comes after days of official denials that drew sharp criticism from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and local leaders.

The incident occurred on Sunday, January 18, when armed bandits invaded three separate church services; the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and two Cherubim and Seraphim congregations, marching the victims into the surrounding forests.

The police reversal followed a heated State Security Council meeting convened by Governor Uba Sani. Initially, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police Muhammad Rabiu had dismissed the reports as “falsehoods” spread by “conflict entrepreneurs,” a stance that the Force now describes as a “measured response” intended to prevent panic while verification was ongoing.

According to community lists and CAN reports, while 172 people were initially taken, at least nine have since escaped. Residents expressed deep frustration, comparing the initial official denial to the early days of the Chibok abduction, warning that the delay in acknowledgment may have hindered early rescue efforts.

In response to the confirmed crisis, Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the immediate and full deployment of tactical units and intelligence assets to the Kajuru axis. These specialized squads are working alongside the military and other security agencies to conduct targeted search and rescue operations.

Security sources indicate that some families have already established contact with the kidnappers, who are believed to be holding the victims—mostly children and youths—in the dense forest regions between Kajuru and Chikun.

The Kajuru area has been under persistent threat for years, but this latest raid marks one of the largest mass kidnappings of Christian worshippers in the region’s history. The Nigeria Police Force has appealed for public patience, urging citizens to rely on official communications as the tactical units intensify their patrols. As of Wednesday morning, January 21, the community remains in a state of high anxiety, with local leaders calling for a more decisive military intervention to prevent the bandits from moving the remaining 163 captives further into the vast northern wilderness.