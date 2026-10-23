Police arrest two suspects, recover illicit drugs in Bauchi

By Emmanuella Opara | October 23rd 2026

KEY POINTS

Police arrested two suspected drug dealers in separate operations in Bauchi State on October 21.

Recovered substances include suspected Indian hemp, Colorado, tramadol and Exzol tablets.

Police said efforts were ongoing to arrest a suspected accomplice identified as G-Man.

The suspects in custody are expected to be charged to court after investigations.

MAIN STORY

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two suspected drug dealers and recovered suspected illicit drugs, including Indian hemp, Colorado, tramadol and other tablets, during separate operations in the state.

The arrests were carried out by operatives of the Violent Crimes Response Unit on October 21, 2026, following intelligence reports, according to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib.

Habib said the first suspect, Dahiru Muhammad, 29, was arrested at Mararaban Liman Katagum at about 5pm.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of 124 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, 12 tablets of 100mg tramadol and 50 Exzol tablets.

The police spokesman said preliminary investigations indicated that the recovered substances belonged to another suspect identified as G-Man, who was still at large.

In a separate operation at about 9pm on the same day, police operatives arrested Victor Godwin, 31, in the Bayan Gari area of Bauchi metropolis.

Godwin was allegedly found with 14 sachets and some quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Colorado and Indian hemp, which police said he was selling.

Habib said the command was intensifying efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect and trace the supply network.

He added that the two suspects in custody would be charged to court after discreet investigations were completed.

The Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to tackling criminal activities in the state.

The police also urged residents to provide timely and credible information to assist efforts to combat crime.

THE ISSUES

The arrests highlight the police command’s efforts to disrupt the sale and distribution of suspected illicit drugs in Bauchi State. However, the police have yet to disclose the source of the recovered substances or provide further details about the suspected supplier identified as G-Man.

The substances recovered remain suspected illicit drugs, and the allegations against the arrested men have not been determined by a court.

WHAT’S NEXT

Police investigations are expected to continue, with efforts focused on locating G-Man and tracing the alleged supply network. The two arrested suspects are expected to face court proceedings after the completion of investigations.

BOTTOM LINE

Two men have been arrested in Bauchi over alleged drug dealing, while police seek a suspected accomplice and investigate the origin and distribution of the recovered substances.