Two inmates escape from Kogi custodial centre as NCoS orders investigation

By Emmanuella Opara | November 10th 2026

KEY POINTS

Two inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Okene, Kogi State, on November 8.

The Nigerian Correctional Service has begun working with other security agencies to recapture them.

The Controller-General of Corrections has ordered an investigation to establish how the escape occurred and identify possible lapses.

The incident follows the escape of an awaiting-trial inmate from the Auchi custodial centre in Edo State in October.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Correctional Service has launched an investigation into the escape of two inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Okene, Kogi State, as security agencies intensify efforts to recapture them.

The inmates escaped from the facility on Sunday, November 8, 2026, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Corrections Jane Osuji.

Osuji said the correctional authorities had begun working with relevant security agencies to locate and return the fleeing inmates to custody.

She said the Controller-General of Corrections had also directed a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify any security or operational lapses.

A comprehensive report on the escape is being awaited, the spokesperson added, indicating that the circumstances under which the inmates left the facility had yet to be established.

The Service assured the public that the incident was receiving attention and that necessary measures were being taken to ensure the inmates’ recapture.

It also said it would provide further information when verified details became available.

The Okene incident comes weeks after another inmate escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Auchi, Edo State, in October.

The Edo State Command of the NCoS confirmed that the fleeing inmate, identified as Thomas, was awaiting trial over allegations of conspiracy and stealing.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Aminu Suleman, had said efforts were ongoing to apprehend him.

THE ISSUES

The escape of inmates from custodial facilities raises concerns about security arrangements and the effectiveness of internal monitoring within correctional centres.

In the Okene case, the NCoS has not yet disclosed how the two inmates escaped or whether any officers were involved. The investigation ordered by the Controller-General is expected to establish the circumstances and determine whether there were failures in security procedures.

The incident also follows a similar escape in Edo State, placing renewed attention on the Service’s ability to prevent breaches and ensure the custody of inmates.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The NCoS confirms that two inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Okene, Kogi State, on Sunday, 8th November, 2026,” Jane Osuji, Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service, said.

“The Controller-General of Corrections has also directed that the incident be thoroughly investigated, with a view to identifying any lapses and taking appropriate action where necessary,” she added.

WHAT’S NEXT

The NCoS is expected to establish how the inmates escaped and identify any security lapses through its investigation. Security agencies are continuing efforts to recapture the two fugitives, while the Service says it will release further details as verified information becomes available.

BOTTOM LINE

Two inmates remain at large following their escape from the Okene custodial centre. The NCoS has ordered an investigation into the incident and is working with other security agencies to recapture them, but the circumstances surrounding the escape are yet to be established.