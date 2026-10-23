Flooding kills 245, displaces over 214,000 Nigerians, NEMA says

By Emmanuella Opara | October 23rd 2026

KEY POINTS

Flooding has affected 673,350 people across 134 local government areas in 28 states as of October 20, according to NEMA.

The agency recorded 245 deaths and 214,997 displaced persons.

NEMA has called for stronger coordination and improved disaster preparedness ahead of the anticipated 2026/2027 El Niño phenomenon.

Displacement, poor sanitation and limited access to essential services could increase health risks in affected communities.

MAIN STORY

Flooding has affected 673,350 people across 28 states in Nigeria, leaving 245 dead and displacing 214,997 others as of October 20, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has disclosed.

The agency released the figures on Friday during the National Emergency Coordination Forum in Abuja, where officials and other stakeholders assessed the country’s disaster response and preparedness.

NEMA Director-General, Zubaida Umar, represented by the Director of Planning, Research and Forecasting, Godwin Topikor, said the scale of the flooding required a review of ongoing interventions, identification of response gaps and stronger collaboration among relevant institutions.

According to a statement by the agency, the affected population was recorded across 134 local government areas in the 28 states.

Umar called for improved coordination among government agencies, security institutions, humanitarian organisations and development partners to strengthen disaster preparedness and response.

She also stressed the need for closer surveillance, timely information sharing and coordinated action to address emerging public health threats, particularly in communities affected by disasters.

The NEMA chief warned that displacement, poor sanitation and limited access to essential services could increase health vulnerabilities among affected populations.

She further called on relevant institutions to prepare for the anticipated 2026/2027 El Niño phenomenon by harmonising climate forecasts, assessing potential risks and translating early warnings into practical measures to reduce the impact on lives, livelihoods and critical infrastructure.

Umar urged participating institutions to improve operational collaboration, avoid duplication of efforts and prioritise vulnerable groups, including women, children, older persons and persons with disabilities.

The forum featured discussions on the current flood situation, cholera updates, the anticipated El Niño phenomenon and its potential hydrological implications, alongside global and regional climate outlooks.

Participants also reviewed preparedness and response priorities in food security, health, education, water, sanitation and hygiene, nutrition, protection, emergency shelter, logistics, security and information management.

In his welcome address, NEMA’s Deputy Director of Planning, Research and Forecasting, Tony Ephraim, urged stakeholders to identify operational gaps, improve information sharing and develop practical recommendations to strengthen national disaster preparedness.

The agency said the meeting provided an opportunity to review existing response mechanisms, align priorities across sectors and improve readiness for ongoing emergencies and anticipated disaster risks.

THE ISSUES

The figures highlight the human impact of flooding across Nigeria, with hundreds of thousands affected and more than 214,000 people displaced.

The scale of displacement also presents challenges for shelter, sanitation, healthcare and access to other essential services, increasing the need for coordinated humanitarian assistance.

NEMA’s warning about the anticipated El Niño phenomenon places additional emphasis on early-warning systems and preparedness to reduce potential risks to communities and infrastructure.

WHAT’S NEXT

NEMA has called on relevant institutions to strengthen coordination, share information promptly and address gaps in disaster response.

Stakeholders are also expected to use climate forecasts and early-warning information to prepare for potential risks associated with the anticipated 2026/2027 El Niño phenomenon.

BOTTOM LINE

Flooding has affected more than 673,000 Nigerians across 28 states, according to NEMA, prompting renewed calls for coordinated emergency response and stronger preparedness for future climate-related risks.