Police, DSS, INEC meet parties over Plateau election security

By Emmanuella Opara | October 23rd 2026

KEY POINTS

Security agencies and political parties have met in Plateau State to discuss preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The police say additional personnel and logistics have been approved to address potential security threats.

Vote-buying, thuggery, hate speech and the misuse of artificial intelligence have been identified as election-related risks.

INEC says preparations are progressing and measures are being developed to enable internally displaced persons and persons with disabilities to vote.

MAIN STORY

Security agencies and electoral officials in Plateau State have met with political party leaders and candidates to strengthen preparations for peaceful elections in 2027, with the police promising to tackle potential violence and other election-related crimes.

The meeting, convened by the Plateau State Police Command, took place at the Police Officers’ Mess in Jos on Thursday. Representatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigerian Army, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) attended.

The Commissioner of Police in Plateau, Faniyan Ayodeji, said the meeting was intended to build consensus around a peaceful, credible and transparent electoral process.

He acknowledged concerns about Plateau being identified as a potential flashpoint ahead of the elections but said the command had begun taking preventive measures.

The commissioner disclosed that the Inspector-General of Police had been briefed on the state’s security situation and approved additional personnel and logistics to address emerging challenges.

He said the police were working with other security agencies to gather intelligence on areas with a history of electoral violence and identify threats associated with campaign activities.

Ayodeji listed vote-buying, political thuggery, hate speech, incitement, inter-party and intra-party conflicts, and the misuse of artificial intelligence and social media among the issues requiring close monitoring.

He urged political actors to comply with the Electoral Act and avoid treating elections as a conflict.

The commissioner also assured political parties and candidates that the police would remain neutral and provide security protection during the electoral process. He said patrol vehicles would be deployed for rapid response, while intelligence operations would target individuals seeking to profit from disturbances.

The Plateau State Director of the DSS, Paul Damian, said the service would collaborate with other agencies to provide adequate security during the elections.

He also argued that responsible conduct by political parties and INEC would reduce the burden on security personnel.

The State Director of NOA, Kaneng Tabitha Pam-Hworo, urged political parties to encourage their members to collect their Permanent Voter Cards and reject vote-buying.

She called on politicians to accept electoral outcomes peacefully, noting that only one candidate could win the governorship election.

Pam-Hworo also warned party leaders against allowing supporters to cause violence at polling units, saying such incidents could lead to the cancellation of results. She condemned the spread of fake news and character assassination for political advantage.

Meanwhile, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Plateau, Prof. Sam Egwu, represented by the Head of Electoral Operations, said INEC was preparing to deliver a peaceful, free and transparent election.

He said preparations at the state level were almost complete and that the commission was developing measures to ensure persons with disabilities and internally displaced persons could participate in the elections.

The electoral official identified Wase, Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Bassa among the local government areas facing displacement-related challenges. He said INEC was working with organisations at the national level to facilitate voting by internally displaced persons.

He described the stakeholders’ meeting as a feedback mechanism for strengthening electoral preparations.

THE ISSUES

Plateau’s security preparations come amid concerns that political campaigns and competition could trigger violence in areas with a history of electoral disturbances.

The issues identified at the meeting extend beyond physical security to include vote-buying, inflammatory campaign messages, misinformation and the misuse of artificial intelligence.

The participation of internally displaced persons and persons with disabilities also remains an important consideration in ensuring that eligible voters can exercise their rights.

WHAT’S NEXT

Security agencies are expected to continue intelligence gathering, coordinate deployment plans and work with political parties to prevent election-related violence.

INEC is also working on arrangements for internally displaced persons and persons with disabilities, while political parties have been urged to promote peaceful campaigns and encourage eligible members to collect their voter cards.

BOTTOM LINE

Security agencies and electoral officials in Plateau are stepping up preparations for the 2027 elections, with a focus on preventing violence, ensuring neutrality and expanding access to voting.