Petrol prices rise at Abuja filling stations despite government relief plan

By Emmanuella Opara Isioma | October 12th 2026

KEY POINTS

-Motorists in the Federal Capital Territory have complained about continued increases in petrol prices.

-Retail prices at A.Y. Shafa, MRS and A.A. Rano outlets rose to between N1,405 and N1,410 per litre.

-Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduced its gantry price by N25 to N1,325 per litre.

-IPMAN says the impact of the Federal Government’s petrol pricing measures may take 20 to 30 days to reach consumers.

MAIN STORY

Motorists in Abuja have expressed concern over rising petrol prices, saying the increases are adding to the cost of transportation, food and other household necessities despite the Federal Government’s planned measures to ease the pressure on consumers.

The motorists said on Monday that higher pump prices were making it more difficult for families to meet their daily expenses.

A motorist, Tony Ajayi, said the increase in petrol prices was placing additional pressure on households already dealing with rising food, transport and other living costs.

Another motorist, Auwal Tanko, said he bought petrol at N1,410 per litre, adding that the impact of the increase extended beyond the cost of refuelling his vehicle. He called on the Federal Government to intervene urgently to stabilise prices.

Price checks at filling stations in the Federal Capital Territory showed increases at several retail outlets. A.Y. Shafa raised its pump price from N1,370 to N1,410 per litre, while MRS increased its price from N1,370 to N1,405.

A.A. Rano also raised its price from N1,380 to N1,409 per litre.

The increases come amid the Federal Government’s announcement of a 30-day petrol discount on products sold by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), with public transport operators expected to receive priority under the arrangement.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said the measure was not a return to petrol subsidy. He also said the government was negotiating a ceiling of N1,350 per litre on petrol’s ex-gantry or landing cost to limit sharp changes in pump prices.

Meanwhile, Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduced its gantry petrol price by N25 per litre, from N1,350 to N1,325.

International crude oil prices remained elevated, with West Texas Intermediate futures trading at between $90.41 and $90.50 per barrel, while Brent crude traded near $103.33 per barrel.

Chinedu Ukadike, national publicity secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), called on the Federal Government to widen access to its recently announced petroleum pricing arrangement.

He said broader participation was necessary for consumers to benefit from any expected reduction in pump prices.

Ukadike explained that the impact would not be immediate because petroleum products needed to be loaded, transported and distributed to filling stations before motorists could buy them at the adjusted prices.

“The effect will not be immediately seen until within 20 days to 30 days when these products lands at their destinations and in the pumps for dispensing,” he said.

THE ISSUES

The difference between the refinery’s reduced gantry price and the higher prices charged at retail outlets highlights the gap between changes in supply costs and what motorists pay at the pump.

Although the Federal Government has announced a temporary discount arrangement and is negotiating a price ceiling, motorists are still reporting higher retail prices. The effectiveness of the measures will depend partly on how widely the arrangement is implemented and how quickly the products reach filling stations.

IPMAN’s position is that distribution takes time, meaning consumers may not experience any expected price relief immediately.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The effect will not be immediately seen until within 20 days to 30 days when these products lands at their destinations and in the pumps for dispensing,” Ukadike said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Federal Government is expected to pursue its petrol pricing measures, including the 30-day discount arrangement and negotiations over a ceiling on ex-gantry or landing costs. The timing and extent of any change in retail prices will depend on implementation and distribution.

BOTTOM LINE

Motorists in Abuja say rising petrol prices are worsening pressure on household budgets, with some filling stations increasing their prices despite a reduction in Dangote Refinery’s gantry price. IPMAN says consumers may have to wait 20 to 30 days to see the effects of the government’s pricing measures.